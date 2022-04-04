One Capital Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 852,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $49.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.
