One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $525.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.87. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

