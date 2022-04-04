One Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $340.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.79 and a 200 day moving average of $349.71. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

