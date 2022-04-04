ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.83. ONE Gas reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 23.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 28.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 33.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,662. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

