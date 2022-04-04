OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in OneMain by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

