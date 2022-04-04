ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 380,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

