OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $608.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

