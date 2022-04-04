OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $34.45

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.45, but opened at $33.65. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,489. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.