OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $34.45

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.45, but opened at $33.65. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
The firm has a market cap of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94.
In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,489. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.