onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 129,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,532. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

