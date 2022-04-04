onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 129,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,532. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
