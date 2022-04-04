Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $118,342.26 and approximately $45,756.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00107562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.