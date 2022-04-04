Oppenheimer Comments on General Electric’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.49 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

