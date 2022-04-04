Oppenheimer Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRZE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Braze stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

