Oppenheimer Weighs in on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

TSHA stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

