OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

