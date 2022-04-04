Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,251. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -93.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.