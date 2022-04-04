ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORIC. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092 in the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

