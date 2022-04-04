Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Head to Head Contrast

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Origin Materials and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. FutureFuel has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 86.93%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09% FutureFuel 8.17% 8.93% 7.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and FutureFuel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $321.39 million 1.35 $26.25 million $0.66 15.08

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FutureFuel.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About FutureFuel (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

