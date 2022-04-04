Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOGEF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DOGEF stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $121.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $171.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

