Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFIX. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OFIX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $655.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

