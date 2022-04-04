OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $126.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,268. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

