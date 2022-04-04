OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

OSIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.21. 116,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $18,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

