OST (OST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,201.00

OST (OST) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $27,201.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00108366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

