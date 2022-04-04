Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 31,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,233,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Ouster alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $841.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 498,888 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter worth $78,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 22.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter worth $2,957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter worth $408,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.