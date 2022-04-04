Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $146,073.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $351,165.95.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

OSG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 503,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.32. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 576,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.