Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of OC opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

