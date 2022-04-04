Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,970,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 286,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:OMI opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

