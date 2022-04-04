PAC Global (PAC) One Day Volume Tops $359,131.00

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007416 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00191445 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00294617 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.