PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.57 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,590,000 after buying an additional 303,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,800,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 407,179 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,414,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.