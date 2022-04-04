PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 770 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.97) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 648 ($8.49).

PAGE opened at GBX 476.60 ($6.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 405.60 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 691 ($9.05). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 541.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 608.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other PageGroup news, insider Ben Stevens purchased 5,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 458 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £26,325.84 ($34,484.99). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.46), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($594,435.04).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

