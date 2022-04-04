Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of PZZA opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,340.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

