Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.