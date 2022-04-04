Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 729,709 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

