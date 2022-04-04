Pareto Securities Upgrades Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to Buy

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

SCTBF stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Securitas has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

