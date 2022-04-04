Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

PK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 2,354,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,060. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $41,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,142,000 after purchasing an additional 860,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

