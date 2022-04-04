Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Park National by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

