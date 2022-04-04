Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

