Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

