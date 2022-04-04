Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

PATK stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,427,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after buying an additional 123,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

