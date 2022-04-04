Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

PDCO opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

