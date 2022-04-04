PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (PYN) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $43,622.55 and approximately $37.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

