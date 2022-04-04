Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.88.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth $93,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $69,533,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth $55,895,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.