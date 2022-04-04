PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,583. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

