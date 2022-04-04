Pearson (LON:PSON) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 765 ($10.02).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 652.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.55), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,522.10).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

