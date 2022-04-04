PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 3,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,297,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 160,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

