Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $25,530.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,898. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,362,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

