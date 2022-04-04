Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $25,530.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PFGC traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,898. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
