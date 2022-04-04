PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

PETS stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

