Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

