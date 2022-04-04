Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 42,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,836. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

