Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 4th

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 4th. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition had issued 15,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PBAXU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

