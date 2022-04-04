Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 780 by Analysts at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.67.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.